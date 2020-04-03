The Chrome Cast 55: The highs and lows of Chromebook launches

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re taking some time to talk through the upcoming launch windows for two very exciting, very anticipated Chromebooks in the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Both devices are top-tier flagships and both have had rocky arrivals on the scene from a communication/availability standpoint, but their time to shine is coming and we’re excited about that. In these troubling times, it’s nice to have little things to still get excited about, isn’t it?

In the second half of the show, we talk at length about the rise of video conferencing apps; most notably Zoom, which has had a meteoric rise and an equally-large amount of criticism and attacks as well. While Zoom looks to right the ship, other players are equally viable if not as popular right now, so its worth talking about what those options are and which is best for you.

Notable Links

