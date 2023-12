For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re sticking with our new format of sticking to a single topic. And this time around, we’ve decided to work through our “Best Chromebooks” list for the end of the year live on the podcast. There was no planning for this and you can listen as we talk through and create the list that will likely become what we’re thinking will be our first-ever “12 Chromebooks of Christmas”. How’s that for a bit of multitasking?

