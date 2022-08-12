The Chrome Cast 187: Pixel 7 Ultra rumors and HP Dragonfly Chromebook Review

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing the newest rumors swirling ahead of Google’s rapidly-approaching fall hardware event. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already announced at Google I/O 2022, we thought we knew all there was to know about the fall’s phone lineup, but there could be more lurking behind the scenes that may not be revealed until October.

For the second half of the show, we go deep into our review of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, discussing all the reasons why this Chromebook is the best there is on the market and why we all feel that, despite its steep asking price, the Dragonfly is worth it in the end. Is it for everyone? Of course not, but there are many of you out there that should really give it a look if you are in the market for a Chromebook with no compromises.

