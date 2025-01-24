The ASUS CM30 Chromebook tablet plummets to just $212

While we still don’t have a ton of Chromebook tablets to choose from at this point in 2025, there are a few out there worth a look. The second half of 2024 gave us a couple notable new tablets in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ and the ASUS CM30 Detachable. At the same price point, the win undoubtedly goes to the new Duet when it comes to overall build quality and performance.

But these two devices are definitely not the same price, and right now the less-powerful CM30 has dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen yet: even if it is only by a few extra dollars.

Generally speaking, the ASUS CM30 Detachable runs around at Walmart for a very appealing $220 on most days. And that’s the 8GB model with 128GB of storage and the keyboard and stylus included in the box. While the CM30 isn’t going to blow anyone’s mind with speed, given the modest MediaTek Kompanio 520 under the hood, it’s still well made and an incredible deal for $212.

Consider the 400 nit IPS screen, the quality of the keyboard, the sturdiness of the build, the included (garaged) stylus, and the overall aesthetic you are getting in a tablet that costs just a bit over $200. While I’d love a bit more pep out of this device, it’s not overwhelmingly slow. Keeping your tasks down to a few at a time really makes using it a pretty good overall experience.

And it’s tough to get all this good hardware on a $212 budget if we’re simply being honest, here. While other tablets can go for $100 or $200 more, the ASUS CM30 Detachable is here to get you a solid piece of hardware for very little money. How long it will stay at this exact price point is a mystery for now, so don’t miss out if a portable computing companion has been on your radar.