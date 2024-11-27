The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a staggering $250 off right now

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 – as a lineup – has historically been fantastic. I’ve sung the praises of each release time and time again, and it’s for good reason. From a build quality standpoint to performance, the Spin 714 family of Chromebooks have consistently delivered a top-notch experience.

Sure, there’s a new Spin 714 on the market with Chromebook Plus on the lid, but that takes nothing away from the model that preceded it by less than a year; and right now, you can snag that Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a whopping $250 off! When the new Plus-branded version came in, we unboxed it and compared it side-by-side with this model that is currently marked down. While there are differences, they are very small, and you can trust me when I say this device is an absolute steal at just $449.99.

Built like a tank, the Spin 714 also has a sleek design and a 14-inch 16:10 (350+ nit) display that offers vibrant colors, crisp details, and plenty of space to spread out. Under the hood, you’ll find the 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage that can tackle just about anything you throw at it. And to top it all off, the Spin 714’s 2-in-1 design means you can flip it into tablet mode whenever you like, making it incredibly versatile.

If you’re in the market for a premium Chromebook that doesn’t kill your budget, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $250 off is the way to go. I can’t think of many deals this shockingly good right now, so don’t sit on it. It’s the time of year where deals come and go just about daily, and I’d hate for you to miss out on one this good.