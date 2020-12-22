Take $50 off the 128GB 15.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4+

Samsung’s latest budget-friendly Chromebook isn’t going to win any awards for premium features or performance but the fact remains that low-cost Chrome OS devices are highly sought after. Samsung’s Gemini Lake-powered Chromebook 4 and 4+ offer one of the better overall experiences, when we’re talking about “cheap” Chromebooks, and the former is probably a decent choice for consumers wanting a larger Chrome OS desktop that doesn’t break the bank. You get a good array of ports, a Full HD albeit not great display, an aluminum lid, and a really great keyboard for a budget device.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ Review

If you really shop around, you may luck out and find a 15.6″ Chromebook with a little better build quality and perhaps slightly more powerful internals but it’s more the exception than the rule. For the casual user that just wants a larger laptop for browsing the web, checking email, watching those cute cat videos, and other day-to-day tasks, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is actually a solid choice. Samsung offers a 128GB version of the Chromebook 4+ and right now, you can pick it up and save $50. That brings your price down to a respectable $329.99 and scores you a decent budget Chromebook that will continue to get updates through June of 2026.

Again, this probably isn’t the Chromebook you’re looking for if you’re a “power user” or you happen to prefer the niceties of a premium laptop but this would be a great Chromebook for a high school student, casual user or just to have a secondary device around the house for general use. The extra storage is a welcome upgrade in a world where many “cheap” Chromebooks still come with 32GB. Check out the deal below and don’t forget to fire up your Rakuten Chrome Extension and pick up some extra cashback when you shop.

