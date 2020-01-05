Take $233 off the ASUS Chromebook C434 with this insane outlet deal from CDW

We’re less than 24 hours away from hitting the ground in Las Vegas where our hopes are high that we’ll see a handful of exciting new Chrome OS devices that will open the flood gate for the onslaught of Chromebooks headed our way in 2020. If you’re in the market now and don’t HAVE to have the newest device on the market, CDW has a deal that’s downright insane.

The ASUS Chromebook C434 would have been our top pick for best Chromebook of 2019 had it not been for Google’s Pixelbook being so darn perfect. Still, if we had to name a winner in the convertible department, the ASUS would be it. If you’ve been eyeing this 14″ beauty, CDW’s outlet shop has the 4GB/64GB Core m3 model at the ridiculously low price of $336.99. That’s $233 off the suggested retail of $569.99!

Now, to be clear, this is a B-Stock item. What’s B-Stock you ask? Well, more or less, it’s CDW’s version of what Best Buy refers to as “open-box.” These are models that have been returned, used as demos or perhaps overstock. They aren’t refurbished so they should come with, at minimum, the remainder of the 1-year factory warranty. They have been cleaned and inspected by CDW and according to this particular listing, have the full warranty still in place.

CDW lists “Outlet” products as follows:

• Customer return

• Damaged packaging

• Missing user manual

• Minimal cosmetic damage

• Overstocked item

• Demo item

• Refurbished item

At the end of the day, this is an amazing Chromebook at an incredible price and CDW offers a 30-day moneyback guaranteed on all purchases. The ASUS Chromebook C434 offers a premium package in a tiny footprint and will provide users a reliable Chrome OS experience for years to come with guaranteed updates through June of 2026. You can check out the deal and all the details below. They’re first-come, first-serve and they don’t do backorders so act fast if this one’s on your wish-list.

ASUS Chromebook C434 at CDW Outlet