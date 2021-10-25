Take $150 off this powerful 11th 2-in-1 Gen Chromebook

It’s that time of year. The time when Chromebook deals start dropping so quickly that we can hardly keep track of them all. That’s great news for consumers but these deals come and go so quickly that you’ll want to keep a close watch so you don’t miss out. Better yet, you can sign up for our Deals Newsletter and you’ll get an alert every time we post a new sale. You can curate your newsletter to receive updates as often or as infrequently as you like. Anyway, moving on.

Today’s deal comes in the form of an 11th Gen Tiger Lake convertible and this Chromebook is the latest in HP’s wildly popular x360 lineup. The HP Chromebook x360 14c didn’t bring much in the way of updates from the previous year’s model but honestly, it didn’t need to. With the exception of the average screen, the 14″ 2-in-1 offers up just about everything you could want out of a premium Chrome OS laptop. You get the powerful, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage. This combo is the sweet spot for Chrome OS that offers enough horsepower for users in just about any scenario.

Last year’s Comet Lake model frequently sees discounts down to as low as $499 and it’s well worth the money if you’re on a tight budget. However, the latest model will give you a significant boost in CPU power, and right now, you can pick up the Tiger Lake Chromebook and save $150. For $549, you can score one of the best overall Chrome OS laptops on the market and you get a fingerprint sensor, USI compatibility, and an aluminum build that looks and feels as premium as they come. It also doesn’t hurt that this Chromebook will continue to get updates well into 2029. Like most holiday deals, this one will likely be gone before you know it. If you’ve been eyeing the HP Chromebook x360 14c, now is a great time to pick one up.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy