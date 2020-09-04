Project 10 Million: T-Mobile brings free high-speed internet and at-cost Chromebooks to students

The Un-Carrier has been busy as of late. On the heels of the company finalizing its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has been working steadily to expand 5G coverage and get high-speed internet into the hands of as many customers as possible. T-Mobile recently announced a three-part initiative that consists of free service to America’s First Responders and the T-Mobile Connect plan that offers unlimited talk and text and 2GB of data for as little as $15/month. T-Mobile Connect also adds an extra 500MB of data each year for up to five years at no additional cost.

The third and final phase of this initiative comes in the form of a 10 billion dollar commitment to our country’s education systems. Project 10 Million will span five years and will provide eligible school districts access to free internet for underserved students. This will come in the form of a free mobile hotspot and 100GB of yearly data at no cost to eligible families.

Education is the great leveler, but without internet access, kids will be left behind. T-Mobile has a big goal – to deliver connectivity to every child who needs it across the U.S. Starting now with our historic Project 10Million commitment, we’re going to help open A LOT of doors to opportunity that might have previously been closed T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert

In addition to free internet, T-Mobile is working to make is easier for students to get access to devices. Project 10 Million will soon provide eligible students with tablets, PCs and Chromebooks at-cost to ensure a viable solution for at-home learning. Among these devices are the Samsung Chromebook 4 and the Lenovo 100e Chromebook. Participants in the project can get up to 5 devices at cost per eligible line.

At-cost devices

Coolpad Tasker tablet

Samsung Chromebook 4

Lenovo 100e Chromebook (Coming soon)

Lenovo 100e Windows PC (Coming soon)

To find out if your school has joined Project 10 Million, contact your school administrator. If you’d like to see your district join, you can contact your administration and ask them to sign up here. To learn more about Project 10 Million and T-Mobile’s three-part initiative, check out this video for CEO Mike Sievert.