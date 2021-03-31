T-Mobile joins forces with YouTube TV and I am ecstatic

It only took five months for T-Mobile to realize that the streaming TV industry is tough. Many have tried, most have failed. The Un-Carrier is officially calling quits on its short-lived TVision live TV program but the platform will live on thanks to a little partnership with Google. Starting April 6th, all post-paid T-Mobile customers will have access to a $10 discount on Google’s YouTube TV streaming service. This is great news for cord-cutters and I, for one, am over the moon about it. No, the $10 savings isn’t going to make or break me but I have been teetering on the fence about going all-in on YouTube TV for over a year. Two things have held me back from pulling the trigger. First, the price. It’s not that I think Google’s live TV service is egregiously expensive but let’s be honest, the price has nearly doubled since its debut For me, it doesn’t really save any money when I take into account the price bump that Xfinity is going to hit me with when I unbundle my internet and cable.

My other problem with YouTube TV, as I’ve stated in previous rants, is the fact that it still hasn’t added A&E networks. This network includes A&E and the History channel – among others – and those are two channels that we watch frequently. My pursuit of cutting the cord led me to Philo which offers A&E’s channels and the streaming service only costs $20/month. It’s a really good deal but when I combine that with YouTube TV, I’m now back in that same old boat and not saving any money. The new partnership between T-Mobile and Google will remedy that because the revamped TVision will also include a $10 discount on Philo TV. That means I can get both services for the price of just YouTube TV and I won’t be missing out on any of my favorite shows. Oh yeah, I’ll also pick up that unlimited cloud DVR that YouTube TV offers and that’s awesome. My basic Xfinity DVR is good for about 10 hours of content before I have to start deleting some of the kids’ shows.

Anyway, this may be bigger news for me than it is for you but it is just one more reason why I love being a T-Mobile customer. Just yesterday, I opened up my TMO Tuesday app and claimed my free year of MLB which will give me access to any and all major league games I can handle. That’s a $129 value and T-Mobile customers get it on the house. I’m not trying to sell you on my carrier but T-Mobile is definitely the best option where we live. Free Netflix, weekly gas discounts, swag, and more are the norm for us Un-Carrier customers and this YouTube TV discount is just more icing on the cake. The promotion starts up on April 6th and can be redeemed until June 30. Here’s a breakdown of the offer and all the benefits.