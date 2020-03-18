Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launches on Stadia and is crazy-cheap for Pro subscribers

Right up front I’m going to admit that I know very little about this game. My knowledge comes from watching a handful of videos of the multiplayer experience and being interested. The graphics look great, the concept seems very intriguing, and the online, multiplayer modes look very engaging. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 seems like the type of game I’ve been waiting for on Stadia since it launched. A game that is at one time open-world, multiplayer, role-playing, and a third-person shooter sounds like the type of adventure I’m into.

With PC cross-play available and cross-progression an option (as long as you own the game on both platforms), Division 2 will bring a few firsts to Stadia in this area, but the bigger story here is the drastically reduced price tag for the base game if you are a Stadia Pro subscriber. Right now, you can get started with The Division 2 for only $9.90. That’s a massive discount on a big-name launch like this, so if you are a Stadia Pro subscriber, you should probably head over and take a look.

Other options are the newly-released ‘Warlords of New York’ expansion bundles, but you can get the base game for cheap, try it out, and upgrade with the ‘Warlords of New York’ expansion later for only $29.99. The two game + expansion bundles are going for $40.19 for the standard version and $59.99 for the Ultimate Edition. For me, I’m sticking with the base game first and going from there. I don’t know about you, but $9.90 is a small price to pay for a game that I feel like I’ll potentially love. We aren’t sure how long the deal will be on the table, so you might want to take advantage while you can.

Shop All The Latest Chromebook Deals



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

SOURCE: Stadia Community Blog