Stadia Pro users need to claim this game before the decade ends as 2 new free titles roll out January 1

As we wrap up 2019 and an entire decade, movement on Stadia continues to push forward full steam ahead. Though Google only promised a singular free game for Pro users each month, they’ve doubled-down on this each month since Stadia became official. Two free games were available at launch in November with Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown, followed by Farming Simulator 2019 and Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for December.

As we roll over the calendar into January, Google is once again following this early trend and releasing two additional free games for Pro users to snag for free on January 1st: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper. While these titles will become free-to-claim for Pro users in just a couple days, it is of note that one of the previously-claimable games will lose that title at midnight on December 31st.

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition will not be available to claim as free after noon EST on December 31st, according to Stadia’s community page. Don’t be confused, however, as this change doesn’t mean you lose access to the game if you’ve already claimed it. We want to be clear: the ability to actually claim the game after December 31st for your personal game library is all that is going away. As the two new titles become available for claiming on January 1st, users will no longer be able to claim Tomb Raider Definitive Edition moving forward.

What this means is clear: when new games come up for free claiming, just claim them immediately. It takes only seconds and doesn’t require any direct action at the time. There’s really no downside to doing this and you’ll keep yourself from missing out on free content that is completely your right as a Stadia Pro user. Even if you have absolutely no plans of ever playing Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, you literally lose nothing by claiming the game for free. The post from Stadia goes on to say that Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown and Farming Simulator will also go through this same process at some point in January, so go claim your games. Seriously, go do it. Right now.