Snag Lenovo’s 64GB Chromebook C330 For A Crazy $220

If you’ve been waiting until the last minute to take advantage of some President’s Day deals, you may have lucked out and scored some extras savings on a handy little Chromebook.

One of my all-time favorites in the 11.6″ category, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is a subtle refresh of the Flex 11/N23 I reviewed way back in September of 2017. The latest iteration comes in the updated “Blizzard White" and offers twice the storage as its predecessor.

Normally priced at $299, the C330 is a good pick for a $300 Chromebook thanks to the 64GB of storage, convertible form-factor and the recent addition of Linux apps thanks to the Crostini project. That doesn’t mean you can’t find other devices in this price range that are just as good but when you knock $80 off the MSRP, this becomes a no-brainer.

When you get near the $200 range on Chrome OS devices, we’re generally talking aging Braswell Chromebooks with limited storage and even 2GB of RAM in some cases.

Instead, you can get a zippy ARM-powered convertible that comes with a hearty 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, Android Apps and a better-than-average touch display.

This probably wouldn’t be a daily driver for moderate users but as a kick-around devices are something for the kids, this is a definite winner in the budget vs. features category.

Grab one or an armada of these from Amazon while this deal is still happening.