Second Chance: Steal this 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for less than $300

I’m back with an oldie but a goodie. The last time this deal came around, it was sold out within 48 hours and I honestly didn’t expect it to come around for a third lap. The device in question here is the lesser-known but exponentially more desirable Chromebook Duet 3 from Lenovo direct. What’s so special about this particular model? Well, I am so glad that you asked.

Lenovo’s flagship Duet 5 Chromebook tablet is a fan favorite for those wanting a ChromeOS detachable and rightfully so. It sports a beautiful 13.3″ AMOLED display, Gen 2 Snapdragon SoC, 8GB of RAM and comes with a detachable keyboard. It’s large and sturdy enough to lap and actual use as a productivity device if you just need to get some work done in a pinch. I’m not a big tablet guy but if I were going to have one as a secondary device, (I actually do have one) it would be the Duet 5.

That said, many true tablet connoisseurs prefer something in the realm of 10″-11″ because it’s much more portable and you don’t have to worry about hand fatigue when you’re binging an entire season of Stranger Things. That leads us to the smaller Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 that is the true successor to the orginal Duet tablet. The problem with the first Duet 3 that arrived from Best Buy was that it only came with 4GB of RAM. Given that the Snapdragon isn’t exactly a screaming beast, some extra RAM would go a long way in making this tablet significantly snappier for every day use.

Thankfully, Lenovo made the wise decision to produce a second version of the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM and you can buy it directly from Lenovo’s website. Like the other Duets, you get the detachable keyboard but this model comes with an added bonus – an included USI 2.0 Lenovo stylus. So, you get the same horsepower and storage as the Duet 5 with the 2.0 stylus for $429.99. A little pricey for a device that likely won’t be your primary laptop but not so expensive that it’s off-putting. However, you don’t have to pay that much. Right now, Lenovo has knocked $125 off the price of the Duet 3 and you can pick up an extra 5% in savings when you use the promo code EXTRA5 at checkout. That brings the price down to just below $300 and I’ll be the first to tell you, it’s worth every penny and more. Grab one before they’re gone.