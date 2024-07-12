Score the capable, thin and light ASUS Chromebook CM14 for $181

On a normal day, I don’t know that the ASUS Chromebook CM14 would really stand out. Sure, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 on the inside gives this device pretty substantial battery life (12+ hours of use on a charge), but the mid-range performance coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren’t exactly standout features.

But those are all gripes aimed at a device that retails for $299. In that price range, I always feel like shoppers can do better. But from time to time, the CM14 drops in price pretty drastically, and when it does, it becomes a Chromebook I can easily recommend simply because there are things I really do love about this device.

The chassis is plastic, but very rigid and very thin/light. It is also made from a plastic that is pretty resistant to fingerprints and has an interesting texture, too. The screen is quite nice for a device at this price point, and though it hits a peak brightness of 250 nits, it’s one of the 250 nit screens that actually looks quite good. Add to that a nice keyboard/trackpad combo, and all of the sudden a $181 price tag looks really nice.

Again, I’m not too excited by this one on a standard day, but today is not that day. Over at Amazon, you can get the ASUS Chromebook CM14 for just $181, and that’s a deal worth some consideration. This one is also ready to take a bit of a beating as well, so the MIL-STD 810H rating, anti-microbial coating, and spill-resistant keyboard all mean it would work quite well for younger users if that is the target. But don’t wait too long. Deals like this don’t tend to stick around.

