Say hello to Android XR: a new Gemini-focused OS for glasses and headsets

Remember back when Android was just for phones? That’s definitely not the case any longer. Over the years, we’ve seen it expand to tablets, watches, TVs, vehicles, potentially Chromebooks; and now, Google is taking Android to a whole new dimension: extended reality (XR).

In a world increasingly focused on immersive experiences, Google has announced Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for XR headsets and glasses. This isn’t just a minor update; it’s a major step forward that hopes to help reshape how we interact with technology at a fundamental level.

Built in collaboration with Samsung, Android XR leverages Google’s extensive work in AI, AR, and VR. This means we can expect a seamless blend of the digital and physical worlds, with AI (Gemini) playing a central role. Think of it as having the power of your smartphone, but in a hands-free, heads-up format.

Android XR Headsets

The first device running Android XR, codenamed Project Moohan, is a Samsung-built headset set to launch next year. Imagine watching YouTube or Google TV on a massive virtual screen, reliving memories in 3D with Google Photos, or exploring the world with Google Maps’ Immersive View – all within a headset.

But it’s not just about entertainment. Android XR aims to boost productivity too. Multiple virtual Chrome screens will make multitasking a breeze, and Circle to Search lets you instantly find information about whatever you’re looking at with a simple gesture. And the best part? Because it’s Android, your favorite apps from Google Play will work seamlessly on these headsets right from day one.

Glasses

Android XR isn’t just about headsets, though. Google is also working on smart glasses powered by this new OS. These aren’t your clunky, awkward-looking AR glasses we’ve seen up to this point. Instead, Google is showcasing stylish, comfortable eyewear you’ll actually want to wear all day.

With Android XR glasses, Gemini will be just a tap away. Need directions, translations, or a quick summary of your messages? No need to pull out your phone – the information will appear right in your line of sight or directly in your ear.

Google hopefully understands that a platform is only as strong as its ecosystem. The good news is they’re actively encouraging developers to create apps and games for Android XR, using familiar tools like ARCore, Android Studio, and Unity. This open approach should lead to a diverse range of devices and experiences, giving users more choices than ever before while not forcing potential developers to jump through a whole new set of hoops to get applications made for these types of devices.

From what we’re seeing so far, Android XR is poised to be a game-changing tech. By combining the power of Android with cutting-edge AI and a focus on both headsets and glasses, Google is laying the foundation for a truly immersive and interconnected future. They’re also very wise in partnering with Samsung to kick things off. But with this type of OS, we could see all sorts of hardware partners emerge down the road. The future looks incredibly interesting in this space for sure.