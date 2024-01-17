Pro-Level Audio for Hybrid Work

Save over $100 on the excellent Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook with extras

Of all the Chromebooks released in 2023, I didn’t think one of my favorites would end up being the affordable, humble Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. After all, there’s not a lot about this device that jumps out when you look at it on paper, but the execution Lenovo pulled off on this rather-affordable device is inspired, and when it goes on sale for over $100 off, it’s worth taking notice.

Regularly priced at $319 (which is still great for a Chromebook that is built this well), the current asking price for the Slim 3 over at Amazon is just $214 right now, and that includes a 64GB microSD card as well. It’s a small add-on, sure, but you are already getting a great device for just $214, so anything on top is a big bonus.

And remember, with the Slim 3, you are not just getting a well-constructed, rigid frame; you’re also getting a bright, punchy 300 nit IPS touchscreen, too. Seriously, it will take me a long time to get used to seeing such a great display on such an affordable device. This one also comes with solid speakers, a good keyboard/trackpad, and a build that has smooth lines and clean seams all around.

But you know Amazon: this deal won’t last long most likely. For just $214, you can’t really go wrong with a Chromebook like this one. While the Kompanio 520 inside won’t win any speed races, it’s a competent chip that can get the basic tasks done just fine. And as an around-the-house device or a Chromebook for a student, this is a deal worth checking out for certain.

