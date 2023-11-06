Save big on a big Chromebook: Get the Acer 317 for under $300

The Acer 317 is a big Chromebook, boasting a 17.3-inch screen that sets it apart as one of the largest Chromebooks available. We spent some time with this device when it was launched back in 2021 and were impressed by its blend of size and function. With a Chromebook of this size, it’s like having a mobile desktop that accompanies you anywhere you go.

This 17.3-inch laptop is certainly not made for everyone, but for those who want a bigger device, the 317 offers plenty of space to get some work done. With this Chromebook, you really can have a desktop-like setup wherever you go. Despite its 1080p screen offering no real extra space, the extra size does enhance the visibility of the screen.

With a decently bright 16:9 anti-glare display, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and notably good speakers, the Acer Chromebook 317 offers a comfortable and overall user experience. Internally, this device is packing a Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, making it more than capable of handling your everyday tasks.

With an MSRP of $499, you might think twice about this one and I wouldn’t blame you. But the Acer Chromebook 317 has recently become more appealing with a recurring discount on Best Buy. Now back down to $299, $200 off the original price, this big Chromebook offers great value for those seeking a little more screen real estate. But, like always, act quickly – these deals are prone to come and go.