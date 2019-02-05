Save $450 On The Core i7 Pixelbook

There are a lot of great choices out there right now if you’re in the market for a premium Chromebook. Just today, the 16GB, Core i5 Acer Chromebook Spin 13 showed up online and you can grab one for just under a grand if you want some serious horsepower.

Still, there is something almost magical about Google’s flagship Pixelbook and regardless of your Chrome OS needs, it is a device that is capable of appeasing even the toughest of critics.

The Mack Daddy of all Pixelbooks may not sport the most powerful processor on the market but the Core i7 Y-series chipset is no slouch. When paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of rarely seen (in Chrome OS) NVMe storage, the maxed out Pixelbook is still one of the best machines on the market both functionally as well as aesthetically.

Likely, the biggest deterrent for users interested in the Core i7 Pixelbook is the price. All the good stuff aside, it’s still $1649 and that’s a lot of cheddar for a Chromebook any way you slice it.

Good news for those who have had their hearts set on one. You can now pick one up for about the same price as the mid-tier Core i5 model. Amazon has knocked $454 off the price bringing Google’s premier Chromebook to an all-time low of $1195.

That’s some serious savings. If you’ve been considering a Pixelbook and don’t care to spend a couple hundred extra, I’d say go for this one. With Linux apps becoming more prevalent on Chrome OS and the need for local storage becoming greater, there’s probably not a better combination of price and specs available right now.