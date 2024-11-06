Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Save 30% off Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL via Google Play Store Perks

By View Comments

If you’re in the market for a new Pixel phone, you might want to check your Play Points Perks. Google is offering a whopping 30% discount on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL for Gold members and above. This deal is a fantastic opportunity to snag Google’s latest flagship phone at a seriously reduced price.

Unfamiliar with Play Points and the Perks that can be found there? You aren’t alone. I’d wager you’ve accumulated some Play Points over the years and used them for things here and there, but if you are like me, you may not have known about the Perks section that exists there as well. Inside it are a few great offers, including this latest deal on the latest Pixel phones from Google. Here’s how to take advantage before it goes away.

How to Claim Your Discount

  1. Open the Google Play app on your phone or Chromebook.
  2. Navigate to the Play Points page.
  3. Tap on the Perks tab.
  4. Look for the “Special Offer from Pixel” banner.
  5. Claim your unique discount code.

A few things to note

  • This offer is valid until December 2nd, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT or while supplies last.
  • This offer is for Play Points Gold Members and above.
  • The discount applies to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL only. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is excluded from this promotion.
  • The offer is limited to one device per customer and cannot be combined with other promotional codes or offers. However, you can still trade in an eligible device for additional savings.

While Google hasn’t officially announced its Black Friday deals yet, this 30% discount is likely to be one of the best deals you’ll find on the Pixel 9 series for the rest of 2024. So, if you’re a Play Points Gold member or above, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of this offer before it expires.

