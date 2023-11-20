Samsung’s potential Chromebook Plus looks to be a convertible

We talked not long ago about a new Chromebook in development that clearly looks to be a Samsung device with some variation of the Intel Alder Lake-N processor on board. That could mean it is a low-end device with the N100 or N200 or it could mean Samsung is going for a new Chromebook Plus model with the Core i3-N305 processor. I’m betting on the latter.

Still, details are a bit scant at this point, and it isn’t quite clear what Samsung is prepping at this time. With the Core i3-N305, we could get just about any form factor, size, or build quality. What we’re hoping for is something in the vein of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – not as high-end as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but still a great, striking device.

advertisement

Much of what Samsung did with the 2nd iteration of the Galaxy Chromebook falls into what Google is after with Chromebook Plus, and other than its too-high price point, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 delivered a lot to like in one package. They could return with that sort of formula once again and key in on the build quality just a bit to have a very popular Chromebook Plus model if they play their cards right.

advertisement

A new Galaxy Chromebook convertible

One new detail I do have on the new Samsung Chromebook is the fact that it will be a convertible. While I still think a company should leverage the fanless nature of the N100/N200 to make a great Chromebook tablet, there’s no sign of that coming any time soon. So, if you are looking for a device from Samsung that can deliver a bit more than the clamshell experience offers, a convertible is the next best thing.

As you can see in the above code change for ‘Pirrha’ (the internal code name for Samsung’s new Chromebook), both a lid and base accelerometer are being utilized in this device, making it clear that it will be a convertible. The earlier find of an included stylus for ‘Pirrha’ made it pretty evident that this would be the case, but now we can be certain that this new device will be both pen-bearing and convertible.

advertisement

What I’m hoping for from Samsung

With the fact that Samsung is returning to Chromebook action utilizing the small-core Alder Lake-N SoC, we can expect a few things from this device. First off, it won’t be high-end. Choosing to go with a small-core Intel chip tells me Samsung isn’t aiming too high with this one. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be a nice device.

We’ve seen far too many well-made, mid-range Chromebook Plus devices for Samsung to ignore proper build quality on this one, so I’m still hoping that they can manufacture a firm, attractive device to reassert the quality of the Galaxy branding in the ChromeOS space.

advertisement

Along with a good build, I’d love to see Samsung still lean in with a superlative screen (QLED again?) and solid speakers. Most Chromebooks these days have good keyboards and trackpads, and with the Alder Lake-N chips and Chromebook Plus requirements, I’m not too concerned that it will be fast and fun to use.

advertisement

For now, we’re just waiting to see what happens. Perhaps we’ll get a reveal at CES 2024 in January and Samsung will deliver a well-made, reasonably priced Chromebook Plus that will get them back in the game. There’s no denying that people like buying Samsung products, and it has been far too long since they’ve made a device that is worth recommending. A Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus sounds like just the thing we’ve been waiting for.

Newsletter Signup