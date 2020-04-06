The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook’s screen is calibrated for video editing, so Adobe Premiere Rush needs to get here

We’ll be dropping our unboxing video for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook later this afternoon, but before I picked up my device at my local Best Buy drive through setup this morning I was made aware of a fresh-new landing page that Samsung has up for the device right now. This new listing has an updated section on this new Chromebook’s stellar display and there are some details that are quite interesting.

I can tell you from staring at the screen right now that this is hands-down the best display to ever grace a Chromebook. There’s simply no comparison at this point when we consider other Chromebooks; the display is that good. But we knew that going in, didn’t we? I mean, after our time with this thing out in Vegas at CES 2020, it was clear that the panel on offer in the Galaxy Chromebook was a standout feature.

What we didn’t know at that time or up until now is the fact that this display meets some pretty stellar criteria, too. On this new landing page, Samsung claims the 4K AMOLED panel is certified with 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, meaning colors are accurate and ready for proper image and video editing. When screens get these sorts of certifications, it simply means they are better suited towards creative tasks that require accurate color representation on screen.

Interestingly enough, Samsung used that language to not just promote the fidelity of the display, but to specifically highlight video editing on it:

A high-definition 4K AMOLED display provides incredible clarity.With 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, you can edit videos to a professional standard.

Oh really? What software would you recommend I do that with, Samsung? Sure, there’s WeVideo and Kinemaster, but video editing on Chromebooks is far from ready for most users. WeVideo requires too much cloud-based activity (uploading every raw bit of video is unrealistic for many users) and Kinemaster may allow local editing and way more flexibility, but it still feels like a blown-up phone app.

Could all this be pointing us to a legit arrival of Adobe Premiere Rush on Chrome OS? If not, why would Samsung choose to put that in the front-facing marketing? Why even bother with making sure the display is 100% Adobe RBG and DCI-P3 compliant? Those are nice stats to have, but they are far from necessary on a device that can’t locally edit video very well. On the other hand, if Samsung has been in contact with Adobe regarding the release window for Premiere Rush, it would totally make sense to see Samsung pushing Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 numbers if they knew that Rush would be out around the same time as the Galaxy Chromebook.

We have a few insiders who have claimed that Adobe has Premiere Rush ready and waiting for Chrome OS and they could literally release it right now if they wanted, so perhaps the two big new Chromebooks on the block this week will be enough to finally bring it out into the open and give Chromebook users the tools they have been waiting for. Otherwise, there’s just not much reason to be touting color space stats on a device that doesn’t really posses the tools to truly take advantage of them.

