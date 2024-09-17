RCS is now rolling out to iMessage on iPhones with iOS 18

We’ve finally made it past the finish line, folks. The day is here, and at long last, the iPhone-to-Android messaging experience is about to get a whole lot better thanks to Apples (likely-reluctant) inclusion of RCS in iMessage.

In case you weren’t already familiar, RCS (the successor to SMS and MMS) brings a host of modern messaging features to the table, like: typing indicators, delivery/read receipts, high-resolution photos/videos, and group chat controls that make it easy to leave conversations without causing a fuss.

For now, the only real missing piece is end-to-end encryption (E2EE). For now, your messages won’t be as secure as those sent through from iMessage to iMessage or RCS to RCS, but we’re told a solution could be in the works moving forward. Stay tuned for that update down the road a bit.

No more blurry video chaos, now that Apple is starting to #GetTheMessage and upgrade to RCS.



Discover why RCS is a game-changer: https://t.co/fs5jaitbks pic.twitter.com/4jIqoGx6iP — Android (@Android) September 16, 2024

What this means for end users

If you’re an iPhone owner, the good news is you don’t have to lift a finger. Once you update to iOS 18, RCS messaging will be enabled by default. You’ll automatically start enjoying the upgraded features when chatting with Android users. Green bubbles are here to stay, but they no longer mean a degraded chat experience.

On the Android side, users will see a subtle but important change in Google Messages. When messaging an iPhone user on iOS 18, the compose field will now say “RCS message” instead of “Text message”. This is your cue that you’re about to enjoy a richer messaging experience. However, the aforementioned lack of cross-platform E2EE means you won’t see the lock icon for now.

In the US, all major carriers – AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon – are on board with RCS. However, Apple hasn’t yet extended support to smaller MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) like Mint Mobile or Visible, but broader support is on the horizon.

Historically, iPhone owners are quick to adopt new iOS updates. This year, though, Android users have a compelling reason to encourage their iPhone-owning friends and family to upgrade ASAP. The sooner everyone’s on iOS 18, the sooner we can all enjoy a more seamless, feature-rich cross-platform messaging experience.