Score 14% cashback and enter to win $250 from Rakuten and Chrome Unboxed

Valentine’s Day is here and love is in the air. Well, snow is in the air here but that’s irrelevant. Regardless of what your plans are today, we’ve teamed up with our friends over at Rakuten to show you some cashback love and give you a chance at winning a $250 Visa Gift Card. Valentine’s Day or not, who doesn’t love a little extra cash?

Rakuten, formerly Ebates, has over 2,500 partner stores where you can grab cold hard cash back in the form of a Big Fat Check by simply buying from the places that you probably already shop. For Valentine’s Day, Rakuten is showing some love by offering 14% cashback on over 150 sites including Groupon, Zales, eBags and Dell. The best part is that Rakuten is completely free to use and they’ll even throw a $10 bonus in your account when you sign up with our link below and make your first $25 purchase.

Wondering what kind of deals you can find? I’m glad you asked. Dell just happens to be one of the stores that you can get 14% cashback from today and they’re having a little sale of their own. The premium 2-in-1 Inspiron Chromebook 14 is reduced to $349 at the moment. When you throw in 14% cashback from Rakuten, that scores you a premium and powerful Chromebook right around $300 and that’s a seriously great deal. Using Rakuten is easy. Simply sign up and install the Chrome extension and every time you shop an eligible site, Rakuten will alert you about potential cashback. You can get as much as 50% money back depending on where your shopping.

Rakuten Chrome Extension

As a special bonus for our readers, Rakuten is giving away a $250 Visa Gift Card to one lucky winner. To enter, simply join Rakuten below or log in with your existing account. You can also unlock extra entries to get a better shot at that cash. If you haven’t joined Rakuten, now’s your chance to hop on the train. I’ve used Ebates/Rakuten for a little over a year and have already cashed in on over $1500 in cash back. The 14% savings is today only but new deals arrive every day and Rakuten is the perfect way to save some of your hard-earned money.