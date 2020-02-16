Presidents’ Day deals: Chromebooks, Google Home, Smart Displays and more

Presidents’ Day will soon be upon us but you don’t have to wait to save on some great tech. From Chromebooks to smart displays and more, we’ve rounded deals on some of our favorite hardware to save some time and some money. First up, the Chromebooks.

Best Buy is offering discounts on a variety of devices but one, in particular, seems to always make our list when there’s a sale going on. The HP Chromebook X360 14 is still one of the most well-rounded devices on the market and it is frequently on sale for around $450. At that price, it’s worth every penny thanks to its Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Combine that with the HP’s 360-degree form-factor, backlit keyboard, premium build and 6 more years of guaranteed updates, it’s a Chromebook that most anyone would be proud to have in their bag. Normally $599, Best Buy has the White/Gold model on sale right now for $399. At that price, the HP X360 14 gets two thumbs up from us.

HP Chromebook x360 14 Core i3 at Best Buy

Other notable Chromebook deals at Best Buy include the budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebook 100e that you can pick up for $119. This is a great first device for the kids. If features a drop-tested chassis and is slated to get updates through June of 2025. If you’re looking for a compact convertible, The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is $100 off at the moment. It’s not a powerhouse but the dual-core N3350 is good enough to handle light computing and the 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for a secondary device to use around the house or when you’re on the road. For all the Chromebook deals from Best Buy, check out the link below.

Best Buy Chromebook Deals

If you’re in the market for a smart display, this is probably one of the best deals going on a device you may have forgotten about. The JBL Link View is a full-featured 8″ smart display that features the Google Assistant and sound quality that’s one of the best in its class. I have one of these at home and as far as audio is concerned, it’s the best sounding of all my smart displays. During the summer, we usually set it in the kitchen window and it pumps out enough sound to provide tunes to our back yard. The JBL retails for $299 but Best Buy has taken $205 off of the price. That’s right. You can get an awesome Google Assistant smart display for only $94.99.

JBL Link View

If you’re wanting something a bit more discrete, the Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale as well. The smart clock features the Google Assistant and most of the functions you’d expect from a smart display including home control and surprisingly decent audio from such a small device. It lacks a camera since it’s intended to be used in the bedroom and you can’t cast a video to it but honestly, you wouldn’t want to binge-watch your favorite show on a 4″ display. Regardless, the Lenovo Smart Clock is still one of my favorite smart home devices. Pick one up for only $49.99.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Other smart home deals include the original Google Home that you can pick up for $79. It’s not the best deal around but the OG Google smart speaker is still a great device and $79 is a pretty decent deal. You can also grab a Google Smart Light kit for only $45 right now at Walmart. The kit includes an original Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life smart light bulb. It’s a great starter kit for someone wanting to get their feet wet in the smart home arena without spending a lot of money. You can find both of these in stock at most Walmarts or order online and they’ll send to your home or have it ready for store pickup.

Google Smart Light KitGoogle Home

Last but not least, Mobvoi has extended their Valentine’s Day sale through the weekend. Right now, you can save 25% when you purchase the TicWatch Pro w/WearOS. This isn’t the LTE model we reviewed a while back but it features all of the other functionality that makes the TicWatch Pro an affordable and highly-capable WearOS device. You’ll get NFC, Google Assistant, heart rate monitor and that cool dual-layer display that helps to get the most out of your watches battery. Normally $249.99, you can get the TicWatch Pro of $187.49 through the weekend.

TicWatch Pro by Mobvoi

In case you missed it, we’ve teamed up with Rakuten to give one lucky winner a $250 Visa Gift Card. Whether you’re new to Rakuten (Ebates) or an old pro as the cashback game, you can enter to win below. Most of the stores above offer cashback from Rakuten when you shop online it only takes a minute to sign up if you don’t already have a Rakuten account. When you sign up with our link, Rakuten will add $10 to your Big Fat Check when you make your first qualifying purchase.