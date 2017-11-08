$50 Off Google’s Pixelbook!



The jury is still out on how general consumers will receive Google’s new Pixelbook but from inventory levels at some retailers, it looks as though the new Chromebook is selling well. Amazon has continued to report limited stock or even temporarily out of stock.

BH Photo is having even bigger issues stocking the Pixelbook, apparently. One of our readers contacted me to let me know that he had pre-ordered his 128GB model from the New York-based superstore on October 7th and as of yesterday, it’s still on backorder. Sure enough, a quick check of the B&H website shows both Core i5 variations of the Pixelbook as “coming soon.”

I know a lot of people like to order from B&H and Adorama because of the benefits of free shipping and no sales tax if you live outside of New York but it looks like B&H Photo or their supplier has dropped the ball in a major way. If you have been waiting on the pre-order from B&H, I have some good news that might save you $50 and get you a Pixelbook by the end of the week.

The same wonderful reader that alerted me to the B&H inventory situation also shared his findings of a regional electronic store that has the base model of the Pixelbook in stock and you can get $50, free shipping and no tax outside of TN and AL.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Electronic Express runs roughly twenty brick and mortar locations in Tennessee and Northern Alabama. They are offering the Pixelbook for $999 and all you have to do is sign up for their email list and you will receive a promo code for five percent off your first purchase.

The best part? This discount can be applied to almost anything. There is a small list of exclusion but you can order as much or as little as you like and get five percent off the whole purchase. You won’t pay tax if you live outside of TN or AL and shipping is free anywhere in the 48 contiguous states.

Whether you’re in the market for a Pixelbook or maybe some other new toys, this is a great promotion. I can see a lot of holiday shopping opportunity here. Check out Electronic Express at the link below.

Shop Electronic Express

Aver special thanks to Lars C. for telling us about this deal!!