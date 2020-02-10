Deal Alert: Get the Black Core m3 Pixelbook Go for as little as $617 shipped

Since it debuted last October, the Pixelbook Go hasn’t been on sale unless you count the random $2-$5 discounts from various retailers. It’s been a bit disappointing, honestly. We had hopes that Google would have at least ran some Black Friday deals to spur sales of their latest Chromebook. C’est la vie.

Thanks to Electronic Express, we finally have a deal worth sharing on the Pixelbook Go. I was looking around at prices when I saw the Electronic Express website on Google shopping. Based on my location, the listing said no tax and their shipping was free. That means I can get the Black Core m3 Go for the list price of $649 shipped. Ok, no biggie but then I fired up the Honey extension and let it do its magic to find me some promo codes. After a few tries, it landed on the promo code “FEB5” which scored me a 5% discount on my entire order. It’s not a massive discount but hey, cash is cash. If you’re geographically favored, you won’t have to pay tax and shipping is free. So, you should get out the door for only $616.50. The FEB5 applies site-wide for however long Electron Express decides to run the promotion. Check out the deal below.

Bonus: Sign up for Rakuten and grab an extra 2% cashback when you shop Electronic Express.

Shop the Pixelbook Go at Electronic Express