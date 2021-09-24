Don’t be fooled: these Pixelbook 2 and Pixelbook Pro leaks look suspicious at best

Today, we were made aware of a couple leaks that just don’t make a whole lot of sense. We don’t post about these to draw attention to what we feel are unlikely pieces of info; instead we want to help deflate these “leaks” before they become a wider-known set of rumors. There are a few reasons I don’t put any stock in these new renders and I want to share those with you briefly. First, a look at the actual Twitter posts that started all this.

Google Pixelbook 2

Replacing Pixelbook Go

13.3" Display

Google Tensor

Orange,Green,Yellow,Blue,Pink pic.twitter.com/7ZjlyLUFbY — Al (@AppleLe257) September 24, 2021

Google Pixelbook Pro

15.5" Display

Google Tensor

1080P camera

Midnight, Metallic Grey, Black

Thanks to @AppleyPro for another great report.

Media Acess to renders coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/geuOaHtns5 — Al (@AppleLe257) September 24, 2021

Some things just don’t line up

First up, let’s talk about the names. While I think we could one day see a Pixelbook Pro, there’s no way Google would launch a Pixelbook Go-like device and call it the Pixelbook 2. Pixelbook Go 2? Maybe, but not Pixelbook 2. Second, it doesn’t take much to realize these renders are both poorly done and thus likely inaccurate. Take a look at the second photo in the first tweet above and focus on the front-facing camera. Look strange to you? Yeah, me too. Without doubt, these “renders” aren’t based on CAD schematics and are simply just mocked-up laptops with a big G on the back. I mean, they didn’t even take the time to put a fake Chrome OS desktop on the screens.

Finally, the stats being reported include Google’s new Tensor SoC. While we know that Google is likely to make a special Tensor for desktop, that isn’t supposed to be happening until 2023. Think about it: there’s been no leaked info about a new Pixelbook to this point. Wouldn’t Google launch that at their upcoming event in October if it existed? Wouldn’t we see evidence of these devices in the Chromium Repositories? Of course! Yet, there’s no indication that any Tensor-powered Chromebooks are even close to becoming reality at this point.

Had these leaks claimed that the fanless 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake was on board for some surprise Pixelbook at Google’s event, I’d be a bit more inclined to pay attention. Claiming that they will launch this year with Tensor inside? Unfortunately not at this point. As much as I’d like to see a new Google-made Chromebook in 2021, it just isn’t in the cards at this point.

The moral of this story: don’t believe every leak you see, even if they come with some renders. Leak culture has come to a point where anyone can post just about anything, claim it is from an ‘inside source’ and see what happens. It’s fun and I honestly enjoy it, but this one is clearly just inaccurate for multiple reasons. Don’t buy it, don’t share it, and don’t get your hopes up. I’m hopeful for a new Google-made Chromebook just as much as anyone, but even I didn’t believe this one for a second. If some proof comes along that puts egg on my face, trust me, I’ll be the first to admit I was wrong and will be grateful for a new Pixelbook. I just don’t see that happening.