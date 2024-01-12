Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2: up to $80 off Google’s excellent wearable

There’s no denying the goodness that is Pixel Watch. While I don’t think the Pixel Watch 2 is a massive move up from the first version, it brings a few things to the table that are helpful for everyone: better performance and better battery. That being said, I never really had any issues with either on the original Pixel Watch when I used it.

But the Pixel Watch 2 does bring along a host of new sensors and upgraded health tracking if that’s what you are really looking for in a watch. If you are like me, however, and just need your watch to keep up with more basic health metrics, keep the time, show notifications, and do the standard watch stuff, the original Pixel Watch is still a fantastic device in 2024.

Both are on sale for a limited time

And right now, over at Best Buy, you can get both versions for up to $80 off. A bit shockingly, the biggest discount is on the original Pixel Watch that already has a price reduction since the launch of the Pixel Watch 2. Normally $279.99, the standard Wi-Fi version of the first Pixel Watch can be had right now for just $199.99!

Though not as steeply discounted, the Pixel Watch 2 is getting a price reduction of $50, bringing it down to $299.99 for the Wi-Fi model. At a $100 difference between the two devices, I’d have to say I’d go for the original Pixel Watch at this point if I were shopping. Is the Pixel Watch 2 better overall? Yeah, it is, but I don’t know that there’s a $100 difference in feel for most people. Aside from the battery life being a bit better, I just can’t see the price jump being justified unless you really plan to use the more-advanced health tracking sensors on the Pixel Watch 2.

Either way, you can’t go wrong if you’ve been eyeing one of Google’s wearables. I’m still holding off on going full time on the Pixel Watch for the day when Google puts out a larger version. The existing size looks silly on my wrist, so I’m just sticking with my Galaxy Watch 5 for the time being. I think Google makes the best version of Wear OS 4 by a long shot, but none of that can overcome the fact that it looks goofy on my wrist. Fingers crossed for next year, I guess!

