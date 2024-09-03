Pixel Watch 3: no repairs, only replacements

Google’s latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, is a sleek and powerful piece of wearable tech, but it does come with a repair caveat: if you break your new watch, there is no official route to repair it. Instead, there’s only an offer for a replacement. This marks the third Pixel Watch in a row with this policy, a trend that’s leaving some buyers a bit leery about considering Google’s latest wearable.

The fact is, accidents happen, and a cracked screen is a real possibility with not only the Pixel Watch, but any watch that is worn on your wrist most days. With the Pixel Watch 3, there are protections out there for users to take advantage of, however, and with Google’s Preferred Care a replacement will set you back $49 for substantial damage. For just a screen scuff or crack, you’re looking at $29.

But it’s worth noting that the cost of Preferred Care might give some pause. It’s $89 for two years of coverage or $4 per month for up to 60 months max. While that’s not a huge sum, it’s an added expense on top of the Pixel Watch 3’s price tag.

Doing the math, $4 per month for 24 months would cost you $96. The two-year upfront plan is $89, so you really aren’t saving a ton of money by paying it all now. If you are someone who wheels and deals a bit, you may find yourself selling the Pixel Watch in 12-18 months to upgrade, so the monthly plan isn’t much of a gamble as it only saves $7 in the long run. Either way, it’s nice to have a few options.

Not as bad as it sounds at first

The “replacement only” policy initially raises questions about repairability and sustainability. However, it’s likely these replaced watches will be refurbished by Google and swapped with other users looking to fix a broken watch. They likely aren’t all headed for the landfill, and this is precisely how Apple handles Apple Watch repairs, too.

While we’d all like to see some official repair options out there, if a quick swap is a simpler task for most people and Google can refurb the broken devices in-house along the way, I don’t think this is a bad option for watches that have such tiny parts and absolutely must be built with size in mind, not repairability. Devices that are easy to repair are rarely slim, light, and minimalistic. These are characteristics we all want in a watch, so as long as Google is repurposing the watches as they are swapped, I don’t really see this issue.

Perhaps one day we’ll see ultra svelte Pixel Watches that can somehow still be easily repaired, but until then, it’s wise for Pixel Watch owners to invest in that Preferred Care plan. A case could go a long way, too, but if you plan on keeping your watch for a few years, $4/month isn’t too much to ask for a quick, simple swap if things go south.

VIA: The Verge

