Enhancing the Pixel Tablet experience with a USI 2.0 Pen

Google’s Pixel Tablet offers a solid array of features and functionality, making it a versatile device for various use cases. However, for those seeking a tablet to use for educational or professional purposes, the absence of a stylus in the box might cause you to pause for a beat. No, the Pixel Tablet doesn’t come bundled with a stylus and Google doesn’t even make one that works with the tablet at this point. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have options for using pen input on the Pixel Tablet.

No pen included or made by Google

For some potential buyers, it is a bit disappointing that the Google Pixel Tablet doesn’t ship with a stylus. Unlike some competing tablets that offer a pen in the box (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite), potential Pixel Tablet users will need to purchase a stylus separately. And, again, they can’t simply look to Google to get the official Pixel Tablet Pen since there isn’t such a thing. At least not yet.

USI 2.0 Pen Support

What Google cleverly included in their latest tablet is support for the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) 2.0 standard. For those new to the USI scene (we’ve had USI support on Chromebooks for years at this point), USI is an international alliance that sets standards for stylus pens compatible with multiple devices. The introduction of the USI 2.0 specification brings additional features, such as NFC wireless charging and in-cell display panel support.

That means although Google does not produce a stylus specifically for the Pixel Tablet, users can opt for third-party USI 2.0 styluses to unlock the tablet’s full potential. These pens are designed to work across multiple devices and offer an affordable solution for those wanting a pen experience to go along with their Pixel Tablet purchase.

Though USI has been a thing for years, USI 2.0 is a bit newer, and you’ll need to be sure to get a 2.0 pen to work with the Pixel Tablet. One of those options is our favorite: the Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen. Priced at about $60, this stylus boasts over 4,000 pressure points, palm rejection technology, and Type-C fast charging capabilities. With just 50 minutes of charging, it can provide up to 90 hours of usage. Additionally, the more-rigid cone-like pen tips are replaceable and there a built-in magnets for secure storage on many devices that do work in a pinch on the Pixel Tablet as well.

With a pen like the Penoval USI 2.0, Pixel Tablet users can do everything on the tablet from basic navigation to note-taking, document signing, and drawing. While they may not offer the same advanced features found in the Apple Pencil or Samsung’s S Pen, they are fully compatible with the Pixel Tablet and can be used with a compatible Chromebook as well: no need for pairing or setup. Just touch the screen you want to work on and you’re off and running.

We do expect Google to eventually release their own USI 2.0 pen, but the choice to go with the USI 2.0 standard is one that we ultimately applaud. As more 2.0 pens hit the market, users will have choices that other tablets simply don’t offer them. And as USI specifications continue to grow, the stylus experience for the Pixel Tablet will only improve over time, giving users the option of the best pen that works for them on the budget that fits. But for the time being, we fully recommend the Penoval USI 2.0 Pen for use on your Pixel Tablet and supported Chromebooks thanks to its very reasonable price and set of features. If you need a pen, you can’t go wrong with it.

Sponsored content: This content is sponsored. We promote paid ads when they fall in line with the content that our readers have come to expect. The promotions allow us to grow and continue to provide more unique and original content for you, our awesome readers. Chrome Unboxed may receive affiliate commissions when you click a link and make a purchase. This will not affect the price you pay for a product or service.

Newsletter Signup