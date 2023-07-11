Pixel Fold early adopters: your July Pixel update is here and rolling out

Google is having quite the summer in terms of new hardware. With the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Fold all hitting within just a couple months, the Google Hardware team has been busy to say the least. Still, with all the new devices out there finally hitting users’ hands, Google has continued to ensure that all their hardware continues to get regular updates as they always have.

However, the Pixel Fold recently experienced a curious blip in the relatively-routine software update cycle we generally see from Google for their own hardware. Last week, while the other Pixels promptly received their July updates, the Pixel Fold was notably missing from the list. Google has now remedied this hiccup, much to the relief of Pixel Fold early adopters across the board.

The July update announcement from Google originally included the Pixel Fold in the roster of devices slated for the update, yet it was conspicuously missing from Google’s factory image and OTA repositories for downloading the updates. Closing the gap with the rest of the Pixel hardware family, the Pixel Fold’s downloads have finally become available for both international and US carrier models.

And while it’s great to see Pixel Fold users getting their updates, the reason behind the delay is still unclear and likely will remain so. Google has not provided any official explanation for this, but it’s also important to remember that Pixel update delays are not that uncommon. And with the Pixel Fold being the most expensive and unique phone in Google’s lineup, I’m not entirely surprised that the first update took a bit more time to get right.

Pixel Fold users should be seeing the TQ3C.230705.001.C1 software release available via OTA after going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update and getting the latest installed. For now, we’re not seeing much in the way of new features and this one is likely more in the line of a bug fix sort of update. Still, getting the Pixel Fold up to speed and in line with the other Pixel hardware out there is important, and hopefully things will happen a bit more smoothly with the August update.

Newsletter Signup