Pixel Buds PWA now works on ChromeOS, MacOS and Windows, no Android phone required

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and Pro 2 look to be getting a desktop PWA upgrade. Last year, Chromebook users got a handy web app to manage their Pixel Buds Pro on ChromeOS, but this desktop solution for changing settings on Google’s latest earbuds only worked on Chromebooks. It seems that’s not the case any longer. The Pixel Buds web app has now officially landed on MacOS and Windows, opening up a whole new set of potential Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners – no Android phone needed.

Initially limited to ChromeOS 127 and up, the Pixel Buds web app now works on MacOS 14 Sonoma or newer and Windows 11 or newer. That means if you don’t have a Chromebook and instead use a Mac or Windows machine, you can get in on fully utilizing the new Pixel Buds desktop PWA as well.

The full Pixel Buds App experience

Getting started is a breeze. Once you’ve paired your Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds Pro 2 (I tried the original and the A-Series and it didn’t work with either) to your computer, head over to the web app (found at mypixelbuds.google.com) and select your buds. As with other PWAs in Chrome, you can hit the install button in the address bar to install this for later use if you choose.

Once you’re all paired up, you’ll be greeted with a clean interface that gives you a wealth of control over your Pixel Buds Pro. First up, you get a clear view of the battery status for both the case and each individual bud – essential for knowing when it’s time for a recharge. If you’re sporting the Pixel Buds Pro (1 or 2), you’ll have access to a whole suite of settings to fine-tune your listening experience:

Active Noise Control: Toggle between Off, Noise Cancellation, and Transparency modes to suit your environment

Toggle between Off, Noise Cancellation, and Transparency modes to suit your environment Conversation Detection: Let your buds automatically pause your music when you start chatting

Let your buds automatically pause your music when you start chatting Multipoint: Seamlessly switch between connected devices without having to re-pair

Seamlessly switch between connected devices without having to re-pair Touch controls: Customize the touch gestures on your earbuds

Customize the touch gestures on your earbuds Equalizer: Tweak the sound to your liking

And that’s not all. Dive into the “More Settings” gear icon, and you’ll find even more options:

Mono Audio: Combine left and right audio channels into a single mono output

Combine left and right audio channels into a single mono output Volume EQ: Adjust the EQ specifically for different volume levels

Adjust the EQ specifically for different volume levels Volume Balance: Fine-tune the balance between the left and right earbuds

Fine-tune the balance between the left and right earbuds In-Ear Detection: Automatically pause playback when you remove an earbud

Automatically pause playback when you remove an earbud Device Serial Numbers: Easily access your device information

Easily access your device information Firmware: Keep your Pixel Buds up-to-date without needing an Android device

A Big Win for Pixel Buds

This expansion to Mac and Windows is a significant step for Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. It removes a major barrier for potential buyers who might have been hesitant to invest in earbuds that lacked proper desktop support. Now, virtually anyone with a modern computer can enjoy the full Pixel Buds experience.

Pixel Buds as a brand have come a long way since their initial release, and with continued software updates and expanded platform support, both the 1st and 2nd generation of Google’s Pro earbuds are shaping up to be a serious contender in the wireless earbud market. So, if you’ve been on the fence about the Pixel Buds Pro 2, now might be the perfect time to give them a try. With this new web app, they’re more accessible and versatile than ever before.