Pixel Buds Pro tumble back to lowest-ever price of just $119.99

As they have only a few times before, the excellent Pixel Buds Pro have dropped to an all-time low price of just $119.99 – a full $80 off the standard MSRP. They were down to this price for Cyber Monday not long ago, but as most deals did over the last couple of weeks, this one went away as soon as that Monday came to a close.

Thankfully for those of you like myself who haven’t done all their Christmas shopping just yet, some of those great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are set for a comeback. While we don’t know how long this deal will stick around this time, I’d wager you have a few days at least to take advantage.

What makes the Pixel Buds Pro special

With the Pixel Buds Pro boasting top-notch Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the most natural-sounding transparency mode I’ve encountered in any earbuds, Google truly nailed the overall experience this time around; and it’s only become better over time.

Instead of just leaving well enough alone, Google has continually upgraded these earbuds. They now feature head-tracked spatial audio, enhanced EQ settings, and the new Clear Calling feature, taking the Pixel Buds Pro from great to exceptional.

Their compatibility with Pixel Phones and Chromebooks is also fantastic, with a seamless integration that’s hard to beat. With the introduction of a new Progressive Web App (PWA) for Chromebooks you can also manage the Pixel Buds Pro effortlessly without relying on a phone or Android app. And I’d imagine the features will continue to arrive as time goes by. Long story short, these are excellent earbuds at $199.99, so getting them for just $119.99 is a steal. Don’t miss it!

