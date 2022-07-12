Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get heavily discounted for Prime Day

Prime Day, like Black Friday in the U.S., is when you can score the best deals online. That day is today, and this year, Google is joining in by offering sizeable discounts on the Pixel 6 line, making this the best time to purchase Google’s latest and greatest smartphones.

The deals shave $200 off the Pixel 6 Pro, bringing its MSRP down from $899 to $699, while the Pixel 6 gets $100 off, bringing its price down to $499. This is an amazing deal considering the upcoming Pixel 6a, a “budget” phone, will cost just $50 less at $449.

But you have to hurry if you want to catch these phones at these prices. The deals are available on the Google Store and retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. However, they do have an expiration date. For example, the discounted Google Store Pixel 6 pricing will expire tomorrow, while for the Pixel 6 Pro, you have until this Sunday.

Similarly, Target’s discount for the Pixel 6 will end Wednesday, and Best Buy’s on Thursday. So I think it’s safe to say that if you want to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to act fast to ensure availability won’t be a problem.