Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a receiving additional update to fix GPS

If you own a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a, get ready for a software update that will begin rolling out over the air and continue over the next week. As usual, these updates roll out in phases and depend on your carrier network. This update is exclusive to the aforementioned Pixel phone models and includes a fix for a bug that causes GPS location to fail.

This is not considered to be the delayed August 2022 update expected on Monday, August 1st, since Google normally releases these updates on the first Monday of the month, but rather an additional update to the July release. In a post to the Google Pixel Help Community, Google states that the August 2022 update for all supported Pixel devices will begin rolling out “in the coming weeks.” Below are the build versions for this new patch:

Global (Unlocked)

• Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.004

• Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.004

• Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.003.B1 EMEA (DE, ES, FR, IE, IT, UK)

• Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.001.B2

• Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.001.B2

• Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.003.B1 Softbank (JP)

• Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.004.A1

• Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.004.A1

• Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.001.B1 Verizon (US)

• Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.003.A3

• Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.003.A3

• Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.004.B2 AT&T, T-Mobile (US)

• Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.004

• Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.004

• Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.002.B1

As usual, you should receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for your device. However, you can manually check for this update by going to your device’s Settings app, then navigating to System > System update. It will be interesting to see how long Pixel users will have to wait for the August release to be available and what issues Google may have encountered to delay it. We’ll be sure to update this site to notify you as soon as it is available.