Our favorite ChromeOS tablet is on sale again

I will never, ever tire of sharing this deal with our readers. The Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook remains the gold standard for ChromeOS tablets. While not the most powerful Chromebook in the world, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC is zippy enough to make the Duet 5 a dual threat. The beautiful 13.3″ OLED display is absolutely stunning and makes for the ultimate ChromeOS consumption device while the detachable keyboard and solid internals make it formidable enough to get some work done at home or on the go.

Whether you’re a tablet person or not, it’s hard to argue the beauty and value offered up by this ChromeOS tablet. What’s more, it goes on sale frequently and when you can grab one for less than $400, you totally should. The Duet 5 makes a solid daily driver for the on-the-go type or, like at our house, it’s the perfect Chromebook to have around the house for whatever needs may arise. Here’s a look at what the Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook has to offer.

Duet 5 Key Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

8GB RAM

128GB storage

13.3″ OLED Touchscreen with Stylus support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable keyboard/folio case

2 x USB-C

5MP front facing camera with 8MP main webcam

4 x 1W speakers

Regularly $499, the Duet 5 is a solid purchase if you’re really into ChromeOS tablets. That said, you can pick one up from Best Buy at the moment and save a whopping $120. That brings the Duet 5 down to $379 and I don’t care what anyone says, it’s a gem of a deal at that price. You can pick up the Duet 5 from Best Buy at the link below and have your shiny, new tablet in your hands before week’s end.