One of the best all-around Chromebook Plus is just $349 right now

It’s been nearly two months since Lenovo put the excellent Flex 5i Chromebook Plus on sale last time around. That was back in April, and the discount wasn’t quite what we’re dealing with today, but it speaks to how well this particular device sells without the price having to be dropped on a regular basis.

And that’s great news for anyone who’s been holding out and looking for a great all-around Chromebook Plus model to snap up at a huge discount. Normally sitting at $499, the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus can be had right now for just $349. And for that sort of price, this device’s value proposition is simply through the roof.

The performance on the Flex 5i is solid with a 13th-gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 300 nit 16:10 14-inch screen gives it a larger feel when in use than it really is and the 3.5 pound weight makes it pretty easy to take on the go. With the backlit keyboard and upward-firing speakers, this is a fantastic all-around Chromebook.

And with these sorts of savings available, it’s the type of device I’d tell you to go get right now if you are in the market for a new Chromebook. As a Plus model, it gets all the new upgrades and all the features we’ve been talking about lately, and with another 8 years of regular OS and security updates (AUE of June 2032), you can keep this $349 laptop around for the long haul, too.

