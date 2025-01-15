One of my favorite Chromebook Plus models is currently $190 off

From the beginning of the Chromebook Plus era that started in the fall of 2023, there’s one model that I compared everything else to for at least a solid year: the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. Oddly enough, a non-Plus branded version of this device was released just prior to the Chromebook Plus announcement, and as we realized this type of device was what we were soon to expect from Plus models, it made me super excited for the future of Chromebook Plus as a whole.

You can see it in our review, but this device is still one that I wish more manufacturers would simply copy. It gets so much of the equation right while still being understated and simple. With a punchy, colorful, bright (300+ nits) touchscreen, a firm/rigid chassis, excellent backlit keyboard, and a great combo of speed and battery life thanks to the Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Slim 3i delivers a fantastic overall experience.

Even now, with excellent devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, and ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus all on the market these days, I still pick up the Slim 3i and thoroughly enjoy it. It has all the ports I need to stay connected, and with all the superlatives listed above, it simply, quietly, and confidently gets the job done.

And right now, it’s $190 off and you can pick one up from Lenovo or Walmart for just $359.99. At that price, this Chromebook becomes such an easy recommendation. While I think the MSRP is high at this point in the Chromebook Plus story, deals like the one we’re seeing today put this device right back in the conversation as one of the best you can buy.

But it comes and goes with the Slim 3i for sure. The weeks pile up where it isn’t on sale, so if a great overall Chromebook that leaves very little to be desired is something you’re interested in, the Slim 3i is 100% worth a look. And I’d expect it to be discounted at least for a few more days at this point.