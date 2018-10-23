Claim Your Free Week of YouTube TV Before It Expires

If you recall, about a week ago YouTube and YouTube TV suffered the worst outage I can personally remember. If you think about it, the fact that we don’t see more regular outages across the YouTube landscape is actually quite impressive. That fact doesn’t change the fact that YouTube is now a television provider, and users aren’t very understanding when they can’t watch their programming for a couple hours.

In a bid to say sorry, YouTube TV is offering current users a week’s credit on them. We’re unsure exactly how much that will be since there are different pricing tiers, but you should see somewhere between $8-$10 in credit on your account.

You can head right here to apply for the credit, but it expires on Wednesday, October 24th at 11:59 PM PT, so you need to get there soon if you want to take advantage.

I’m going to be honest, I was mildly inconvenienced by the outage, but I used to be a DirecTV and/or Dish Network customer, so temporary outages are just part of the user experience in my…experiences. Even though YouTube TV could have just shrugged it off, it is really awesome to see them own the outage and offer something back to users.

It’s a lot more than I ever got from a standard television provider in the past!

