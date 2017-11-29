NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

The Pixelbook Internals Are An Engineering Feat

By

Robby Payne
Filed under:

The Pixelbook, by pretty much any standard, is a brilliant piece of hardware. It is slim, light, fast, and has superior construction. I’d put it up against any other laptop hardware and guarantee it stands toe-to-toe with it.

The outer workings of the device can be checked out in their fullness in our Pixelbook review, but it goes without saying that regardless of whether or not you agree with Google making the Pixelbook, this device is a top-notch piece of kit.

But, what we know about the device and how it was made literally only goes skin-deep. Without any official teardowns online, we have only been able to guess at what is going on underneath the surface. Sure, we know it is firm and crazy-thin, lacks a fan, and has a very precisely-tuned keyboard and fantastic battery: but how is this accomplished.

We Aren’t Internal Hardware Experts

It needs to be said that I don’t know a ton about the technicalities around motherboards and laptop internals. Sure, I know about processors, RAM, storage options, etc., but I don’t know all the engineering specifics that go into designing and building a motherboard.

I don’t understand voltage regulation or heat dispersion in any way that would help me build anything remotely advanced.

What I do know, however, is that as technology moves forward, things get smaller. What once took city blocks to contain can now be housed in something the size of a fingernail. Our phones are thinner, our laptops lighter, and all of it is more powerful than ever before. And we’ll continue to see more power in smaller spaces as time marches on.

Even so, every time I see something that once was large become smaller while at the same time becoming stronger/faster/more powerful, I’m still astonished.

This particular phenomenon is exactly what we are seeing in the Pixelbook’s motherboard.

Take a look at the pics below which are shared with permission from Google. First, you can see the internals of the Pixelbook. Next, you’ll see the entire motherboard being held like a candy bar. Just look at that.

All that is happening with the Pixelbook is contained in that very, very tiny motherboard. Display adapters, inputs, voltage, battery, processors, RAM, storage…all in what seems to be an impossibly small space. Basically, the entire motherboard is contained in an area above the keyboard. The rest of the chassis is for the battery, trackpad, and keyboard.

We received the above photos via Google Hangouts during the Google Top Contributor Summit which is held each year as a reward for the hard-working ladies and gentlemen who police Google’s help forums on a daily basis. Upon seeing the photos, Gabriel simply said, “That is amazing.”

Jim Dantin, one of the Top Contributors for the Google Pixelbook and Chromebook Central Forums (Google’s official forums for Pixelbooks and Chromebooks) and a retired engineer with extensive electronics and computer hardware skills simply replied:

No, not amazing. F-ing amazing.

Again, I don’t fully comprehend the engineering that must take place to build something so powerful in such a small footprint. Jim does and was blown away. That tells me this is no small accomplishment.

What I do know is what I stated above: technology moves forward and makes things more powerful and smaller. As more powerful hardware fits in ever-decreasing footprints, it is increasingly impressive. I may not know the ins and outs of what it takes to put together this kind of hardware, but I can fully appreciate the engineering prowess it takes to make something so powerful in that size package.

The Pixelbook has plenty of detractors and naysayers, but I think one thing we can all agree on is that this Chromebook is a shining example of what is possible from great hardware. We can agree that the Pixelbook is the epitome of tech and engineering. We can all appreciate great build quality and stunning design. Regardless of what you think about the OS or the price, the Pixelbook is an engineering feat.

  • Sandheep Rajendran

    No f*ing way! Is that even possible?

  • Zach Mauch

    Now it makes sense how they were able to make it so much thinner than the CB Pro. Anyone who wants to know if the Pixelbook is upgradable should just be shown that photo. LOL!!!

  • Brandon

    I’m not here to rain on the parade and do have a Pixelbook sitting right next to me, which I love. However, I don’t see this quite amazing. Obviously a great design and beautiful execution but the size doesn’t really wow me. The i5 and i7 each have a max TDP of around 7W. It shouldn’t be difficult with the Pixelbook’s surface area to dissipate 7W of heat. If you look at your modern smartphone, the entire SoC and PCB is about the size of the Pixelbook’s or even smaller. Granted, a SD 835 isn’t as robust as a Kaby Lake i5.

    I’m more curious about the NVMe form factor in the i7 model. It must be a custom form factor since it’s been delayed for so long. RAM is a non issue as using one 8gb or 16gb NAND on the PCB doesn’t take up much space and since the Pixelbook is so expensive they don’t have to worry about using two 8gb NAND for the 16gb model, just use a single 16gb NAND and pass those costs down to the consumer. Also, it’s only DDR3 so it can’t be THAT expensive.

    Again, I’m very happy I bought a Pixelbook, it’s a great bit of hardware that I never get tired of using; but let’s not get too excited here 😉

    • Lon Grove

      The Kaby Lake i5 and i7 in the Pixelbook actually only have a TDP of 4.5 watts. The 7 watt TDP limit must be instituted by the manufacturer as it requires a more robust cooling solution and that is rarely ever seen (never to my knowledge in a laptop this thin). The case would get uncomfortably hot especially when being used on your lap. I have a Cube Mix Plus tablet (Surface 2 clone) that uses the Kaby Lake m3-7y30 SoC. I did a thermal mod on it by adding a piece of copper plus some high quality thermal compound between the SoC and the heatsink. Next I removed the thermal shielding pad on the inside of the case that blocks heat and replaced that with a 100 mm x 100 mm x 2 mm thermally conductive silicone pad so that all the heat gets transferred to the metal rear casing. The case now gets hotter than hell but it dropped the cpu temps by 25 degrees C. That’s just at the 4.5 watt TDP level. It would never be acceptable to the average consumer as they would think their device was malfunctioning and about to catch fire. Also, just an FYI modern smartphones max out around the 1.8 watt TDP level and have a large amount of thermal throttling on any sustained work load. That’s why smartphones get so hot during gaming sessions.

      • Brandon

        Good info, I noticed Intel says “configurable up to” for the 7W TDP.

        That’s a cool mod. I did something similar to my MSI Wind years ago on those 1st gen Atom CPUs. I tried finding info about the SD 835 TDP but couldn’t find anything quickly and gave up. I figured it would be around 1.5w given being a 10nm process.

  • Zach Mauch

    Oh… and I think this pretty well proves that the bezels were intentional and not a failing of the design. You could argue it was a poor choice, but you can’t say it was due to lack of ability.

    • Brandon

      Agreed. I don’t mind the bezels. Sure, they take away some of the beauty and sleekness of the device but it’s a fair trade to make it actually user friendly. I wouldn’t enjoy a 12″ S8 Edge display launching apps every time I move my hand. lol

      • Zach Mauch

        Yeah, the small bezels on the Plus/Pro have caused issues for me more than once.

  • mmpaca

    impressive ………