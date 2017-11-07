Pixelbook Can Identify What Music Is Playing With Google Assistant

Sure, sure, the Google Pixel 2 has a fancy way of listening to the environment for songs playing around you and displaying the song title and artist right on your lock screen. But, what has been sorely missing since the Google Assistant came into existence is the ability to find a song upon request.

The always-listening feature of the Pixel 2 is great, but it is narrow in its reach as it is only available on the newest phones from Google.

With Assistant being all over the place, the ability to identify songs is not just convenient, it feels like an essential feature at this point.

And we’ve been waiting awhile for it to show up. Google Now has had this feature for a few years, so the Assistant being unable to do this same trick seemed silly.

Listen From the Pixelbook

This feature being added to Google Assistant means you can now identify songs with your Pixelbook and a quick voice command. Simply say “Hey Google, what’s playing?” and your Pixelbook will identify the song and produce lyrics very quickly.

Additionally, you can just click the handy Assistant button right on the keyboard and type in the same thing. If you are in a coffee shop, for instance, and want to keep a low profile, this is the way to go if you hear a tune you’d like to know more about but don’t really want to bark at your computer.

Sure, it’s a small feature, but it is one I’ll likely use on my Chromebook just as much as I do on my phone, and that’s the point, right?

