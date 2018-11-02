Pixel Slate Pops Up In FCC Filing. Early Arrival?

As of this morning, The Google Store is still showing a waiting list for the availability of the highly-anticipated Pixel Slate tablet. Thanks to Best Buy, we’re fairly confident that Google’s Chrome OS tablet should land around the Black Friday shopping week but an FCC filing I dug up could point to an earlier date, if we’re lucky.

Quanta Computers Inc. is one of the largest ODM computer manufacturers in the world and boasts that one “one out of every three laptop PC in the world is manufactured by QUANTA.” That’s very impressive. They also happen to be the maker of Google’s Pixelbook and now we now that they are also producing the Pixel Slate.

The aforementioned FCC filing turned up this week with Quanta’s name on it and a model number that is one digit off of the original Pixelbook. After some digging around, I was able to find an actual user manual for the Pixel Slate including images.

There isn’t really anything new to report about the Slate that could expound on our hands-on from New York but the simple fact that it has now passed through the FCC and the information is public is a good sign the release date is rapidly approaching.

With the majority of Google’s products, the FCC filings show up the day of launch. I presume, with the ongoing work being done on optimizing Chrome OS for tablets, a preliminary release date was set for November 22nd with the hopes of launching sooner if and when all the pieces came together.

I’m sure Google would love to have the Pixel Slate ready for the holiday shopping melee but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see it up for sale a bit sooner than Black Friday. Fingers crossed.

