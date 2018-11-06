Google Pixel Slate Up For Pre-Order

Now that we’re in November and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Google Pixel Slate, we’re beginning to see the emergence of pre-order options at multiple outlets. We’ve heard reports of users seeing a pre-order option on the Google Store, but we’ve yet to confirm if this is anything more than a slip-up or glitch.

What we are seeing today, however, are a few solid ways to pre-order the Pixel Slate right now. No waitlist. No “coming soon.” You can snag your spot in line right now. We fully expect the list of stores offering this device to grow, but for now, here are the first two if you want to get in the game early!

Adorama and Best Buy are legit outlets to order from, but we’d expect Amazon to fully get in this game soon as well. Both shops also have the pen and keyboard waiting for your hard-earned dollars as well. From the looks of some of the accessory dates, we’re still thinking November 22nd should be the date of release, if not sooner.

Pre-Order Pixel Slate From Adorama

Pre-Order Pixel Slate From Best Buy