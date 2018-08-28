Deal Alert: Refubished Acer C720 For Only $100

Mark this one down as an insane deal, folks. Though the workhorse known as the Acer C720 isn’t a fresh, new, sexy Chromebook, it gets around quite well even after all this time. We all need to remember, after all, that Chromebooks actually get faster with time.

For those who have forgotten the C720 over the years, this little guy packed a real punch back in the day and still holds its own today. It equips a Broadwell-class Celeron (4th -gen Intel), 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via SD card or you can simply replace the SSD (yeah, this one isn’t eMMC) with a larger one if you wish.

This device was one of the first to come with 4GB of RAM and also one of the first to have Intel’s 4th-gen processors. Those processors were responsible for huge battery gains in Chromebooks across the board, so the C720 still holds a near and dear place in my heart.

As a matter of fact, I have on in the house still and it gets along just fine for the kids. I’d gauge performance right around what we’re seeing in devices like the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. Sure, its a lower resolution screen (1366×768) with low brightness and not the best viewing angles, but we’re also talking $100, here.

At 11.6-inches, this device is a portable workhorse for nearly anything around the house. The main caveat? There are no Android or Linux Apps available. If you are looking for a pure Chrome OS experience on the cheap or just need a beater around the house or for the kiddos, though, I can’t recommend this enough.

We’re unsure how long this will stick around, so snag it now if you are even mildly considering it.

SOURCE: C|net