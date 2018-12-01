Who Needs Black Friday? Six Great Chromebook Deals From Best Buy

The haze of Black Friday took about a week to wear off, but we all know the story: sales will continue off and on from now until the end of the year. Even the last week of December will likely bring about multiple end of the year sales to get products off shelves before the year’s end.

While we know more sales will come, there’s always wisdom in striking while the iron’s hot, especially ahead of Christmas if you celebrate with gift giving. You just never know when or if a great deal will return in time for a necessary purchase.

So, in that vein, we bring you some fantastic deals on 6 devices from Best Buy. You can click here or on the button at the end of the post to head over and shop the deals, but they are as follows:

HP 14 (Celeron): $179 (was $299)

HP Chromebook x2: $499 (was $599)

HP Chromebook x360: $499 (was $649)

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (Celeron): $350 (was $499)

Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 (Core m3): $450 (was $599)

Samsung Chromebook Pro: $499 (was $599)

While we are still waiting to really get our hands on the HP Chromebook x360, I have seen one briefly at a Best Buy and spent considerable time with the HP x2 for our review. Both of those devices and the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Core m3 are the best deals on the list in my opinion. Either way, hit the link below and you can take a look around for yourself!

Shop Great Chromebook Deals At Best Buy