Chrome OS Sets Sights On Web Developers At Dev Summit: Live Feed

The second and final day of the annual Chrome Developer Summit will be wrapping up in just a few hours but rounding out the final session is a Chrome OS-focused session that will talk about Chromebooks as a web development platform.

Chrome Engineer Stephen Barber and Partner Advocate Dan Dascalescu will take the stage at 8:30 PM EST (5:30 CST) to discuss what makes Chromebooks “premier machines” for web developers.

Chrome OS not only powers devices from sticks to tablets to desktops, but it can also run web, Android, and now Linux applications, making Chromebooks premier machines for web development. This talk provides a high-level overview of Chrome OS and discusses core and new features available to Web Developers. Topics include best practices for web development, including Progressive Web Apps, and optimizing input and touch for tablets while having desktop users in mind. Chrome Developers

You can watch the live feed right here and if you’re really interested, catch the earlier sessions on Chrome Developer’s YouTube channel.

We’re looking forward to following up tomorrow with details from the talk and what’s new with the Chrome OS team.

