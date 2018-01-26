Chrome 64 Arrives With Site Muting, HDR Support, Spectre And Meltdown Protection

Users of Chrome for Desktop have some new features to be excited about as version 64 rolls out to Linux, Mac and Windows this week.

Behind the scenes, Chrome 64 includes fifty-three (53) bug and security fixes that netted friendly hackers upwards of $30,000 in bounties, collectively. Find out more about the bounty program and how you can get involved here.

Now, you may not care to check out all the patches and if you’re like me, I don’t understand half of them but it is awesome to know that Google continues to push forward in being the most secure browsing experience on the market.

Site Muting

This one has been in the works for a while but now it is officially a feature. For sites that bombard you with autoplay videos, you can now right click on the page and permanently mute that site specifically.

This is a very welcome update as I have a number of tech sites that I read daily that have annoying video overlays that like to follow you down the page. I don’t mind them being there but being able to permanently disable the audio.

HDR Support

Windows users can now enjoy HDR video in Chrome so long as they possess all the right tools. You’ll need to have the Fall Creators Update installed and have an HDR-capable graphics card and monitor.

You will also need to enable HDR in the Windows 10 display settings to take advantage of the update.

Meltdown and Spectre

Google has already taken multiple steps to address the security issues surrounding the Meltdown and Spectre bug and Chrome 64 takes those steps even further.

Chrome 64 adopted other platforms method of disabling the SharedArrayBuffer feature to protect against the attacks.

For Chrome OS users, Google already has most of you covered with the addition of the KPTI mitigation. While there are still a few older devices unpatched, most newer generation Chromebooks are good to go.

For the complete list, check the link below.

Chromebook KPTI List

Speaking of Chromebooks. With Chrome 64 for desktop rolling out, Chrome OS version 64 should be only days away. Stay tuned for updates on what’s new from the Chromium team.

Source: Chrome Releases