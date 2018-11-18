Amazon Is Giving Away An HP Chromebook 14 And Tons Of Other Goodies

Black Friday week has officially kicked off at Amazon and in celebration, the online retail giant is giving away a ton of hot tech including an HP Chromebook 14, Surface Pro, Sony Headphones and more.

In addition to giveaways, entrants can also enjoy big discounts on a number of items simply by participating. The Chromebook on the block is HP’s latest iteration of the 14″ budget model equipped with the Apollo Lake N3350, 4GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The giveaway model is non-touch with a 180-degree fold-flat hinge and comes in snow white.

This probably isn’t going to be a daily driver for people who need a lot of power and performance but for the kiddos are perhaps a device to keep around the house, it will do the trick and hey, free is free.

To enter the giveaway, most of the items require to watch 15 seconds of a video while logged into your Amazon account but there are a handful that simply requires you to click the Amazon box to see if you won. If you don’t you’re greeted with the exclusive discount on the said item.

You can find all the giveaways at the link below and be sure to check back often as they should update throughout the week.

Amazon Black Friday Giveaways