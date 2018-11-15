The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Can Finally Be Yours

It is still unclear as to why Acer’s flagship Chromebook Spin 13 has seen such a massive delay of its target release of mid-September. Internally, it is powered by the same hardware found in competitor’s devices that are already gracing the shelves of our local Best Buy.

Whatever the reason, I’ve been rocking the Spin 13 for a couple of weeks and it is a workhorse that brings a lot of style to the table. Now, we can finally share the great news that you can get your hands on one if you’ve been holding out. Oddly enough, the Acer Store has yet to list the Spin 13 but the Chromebook’s landing page links out to a couple of resellers who have the Core i5, 8GB/64GB model available. Before you run and pull the trigger, Amazon has a better deal on the 128GB version.

Acer has both of these Chromebooks listed for an MSRP of $899 which I have yet to wrap my head around. The ONLY difference I can find is the 64GB vs. 128GB of storage. Perhaps Acer is still figuring out the price points on these models and they will adjust accordingly in time.

Here’s a breakdown of the two available models.

Chrome OS

Intel 8th gen Core i5 quad-core

Intel UHD Graphics 620

8GB RAM LPDDR3

128GB storage (Amazon) 64GB storage (CDW)

13.5″ LCD touch display 2256×1504

MicroSD

2 x USB-C/1 x USB-A

garaged Wacom stylus

Android and Linux apps out of box

On the bright side, both Amazon and CDW’s listings are less than the suggested retail from Acer.

The 128GB model is now available from Amazon for $890.24 with a shipping date of November 18th. CDW is showing the 64GB version for $858.99 and it is listed as “in stock.”

The difference is minuscule but personally, I’d fork over the extra $30 for double the storage. No brainer in my opinion but that’s just me.

I’d love to think we’ll see some Black Friday deals on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 but I get the feeling that Acer is sticking to their guns on the premium pricing for the time being. We shall see.

Shop the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Amazon

Shop the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On CDW